Anushka Sharma wishes 'paw'-sitive morning to her fans

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, shared a 'paw-sitive' morning wish on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'NH-1' shared a picture on stories, which she captioned, " Have a 'paw'-sitive day y'all.'

In the picture, Anushka shared a snap of her morning coffee with a paw-shaped foam on top of it.





Recently, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor was spotted taking a bike ride with her husband Virat Kohli on the streets of Mumbai, wearing a jet-black helmet so that their fans couldn't recognize them.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Patiala House' actor is all set for her comeback.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

The film will stream directly on Netflix. She was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018. (ANI)

