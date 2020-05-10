Anushka, Sonam, Kiara, Yami and other stars wish their moms a 'Happy Mother's Day'

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Yami Gautam are celebrating the spirit of motherhood by posting special pictures and video on social media the occasion of Mother's Day.

Sonam Kapoor put out a few stunning pictures with her mom Sunita Kapoor and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on Instagram, wishing them both a happy Mother's Day.



In the first post, Sonam shared a few gorgeous pictures with her mom Sunita where the two are seen posing for the camera. In a few pictures, Rhea Kapoor is also seen accompanying them. Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, "Mama I love you. Miss you so so so much... I can't wait to see you and hug you tight. Happy Mother's Day.. @kapoor.sunita."



Anushka Sharma shared a heartwarming picture on Twitter, featuring the mother-daughter duo where the two are seen sharing a hug. Keeping the caption short and sweet, she wrote, "Love you maa" along with a red heart emoticon.



Kiara Advani prepared Mother's Day special breakfast for her mom and shared its pictures on her Instagram story. The pictures featured herself and her mother while her mom relishes the breakfast prepared by her daughter.



'Mrs Funny bones' Twinkle Khanna shared a picture capturing the three generations, herself, her mom and her daughter while they relax in the garden. Along with the picture, she shared a link to the mother's special piece she had penned."Why a daughter's relationship with her mother is messy, complicated and yet imperfectly perfect. My piece this week -Link in bio," Khanna wrote.

Ayushmann Khurrana dedicated a special Mother's Day song to all the moms in the world. Along with a video he wrote, "Here's something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world. This track has been composed by my dear talented friend @rochakkohli and lyrics are by my amazing nikka phraa @ghuggss. I'm fortunate we've been together since our formative years. You need extreme purity and sensitivity as an artist to come up with such a creation. Thanks, guys!"

Sonali Bendre was seen catching up with her mom and aunt (maasi) over a video call amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The post on Instagram also featured a picture with her pet that is trying to adorably photobomb the video call. Along with the picture she wrote, "Celebrating #MothersDay with my Ma and ma jaisi - maasi! The first thing I'm going to do post this lockdown is go & meet my parents [?] It's been soooooo long, I miss you Aai! Love you so much #HappyMothersDay. P.S. Swipe right to the end for the cutest photobomber."



Yami Gautam put out a throwback picture on Instagram on Mother's Day, featuring her mom, sisters and her little brother. Along with the picture she wrote, "To the most beautiful relation ever created...my mumma[?] #happymothersday[?]"



Soha Ali Khan shared a gorgeous picture of herself along with her mother Sharmila Tagore where they both are seen dressed in sarees as they smile along while posing for the camera. She captioned the post as, "Happy Mother's Day [?] it's not easy being a mother - if it were easy, fathers would do it - Dorothy Golden Girls."



Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram and shared a couple of childhood pictures with his mom. He also shared a picture from the present time while taking a stroll with his mom in the garden as his mom hugs him. Along with the picture, he wrote the lyrics of 'Mumma' song by Kailash Kher. He wrote, "Maa, Meri Maa, Pyaari Maa Mumma .#happymothersday," (ANI)



