Any place in the IPL? Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable picture of Taimur with a bat

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday treated cricket fans with an adorable picture of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan holding a bat.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) marked the resumption of cricket for the fans in India. Since then the cricket fever has skyrocketed among the fans and Kareena is no exception.

In the photograph shared on Instagram, Taimur can be seen holding a cricket bat. The super cute kid has sported a white t-shirt and black jeans.

The 'Heroine' actor jokingly added the as: Any place in the IPL? I can play too."





Reacting to the adorable post, actor and Kareena's sister Karishma Kapoor took it to the comment sections and wrote: "So cute."

Taimur's grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi played 46 Test matches for India in his international cricketing career. The right-handed batsman smashed 2793 runs averaging at 34.91. Pataudi had made his Test debut on December 13, 1961, against England.

Meanwhile, Kareena often takes it to the photo-sharing platform and posts photos of Taimur.

The 39-year-old star and husband Saif Ali Khan on August 12 had announced that they are expecting a second child. The 'Tashan' co-actors tied the knot in October 2012 and are parents to the three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. (ANI)

