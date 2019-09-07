Aparshakti Khurana celebrates 5 years of togetherness with Aakriti Ahuja

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti, who has proved his feat in Bollywood industry, is celebrating his 5th wedding anniversary with life partner Aakriti Ahuja.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor shared a 'straight out of heaven' monochrome picture from their wedding on his Instagram page, and captioned it, "5 years to this beautiful moment with the most beautiful."

Apart from this, the actor also shared several romantic moments spent with his "wifey for lifey" on his Instagram stories.



In one of the clicks, the love birds can be seen cutting a cake while the other is a beautiful collage with pictures of the two.





On the special day, Aakriti too took a trip down the memory lane and shared a romantic picture of the two from their wedding ceremonies.

"5 years flew by like 5 minutes with you," she wrote.



The couple, who met during a dance class in Chandigarh, got hitched on 7 September 2014. Aakriti is an MBA graduate from the Indian School of Business and the founder of LaFeria Events.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti will next be seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' with nya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan. (ANI)

