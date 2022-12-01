Aparshakti Khurana, Nikita Dutta's romantic track 'Neendraan Ni Aandiyaan' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Bollywood actors Aparshakti Khurana and Nikita Dutta unveiled the romantic track 'Neendraan Ni Aandiyaan' on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Aparshakti shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "Our song #NeendraanNiAandiyaan will show you the beautiful side of love. Tune in and the bless the song. It is OUT NOW!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClkqFduusat/

Sung by Aparshakti Khurana, the song is penned by Yash Eshwari and composed by Sushant-Shankar.

Soon after the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor shared the song, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

"Super song super video super talent!!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Wow! it's beautiful."



"Such a beautiful soothing song sir ji, wonderful voice you have I am huge fan of ur versatile brother and from now on , urs too!! Itna talent ek hi ghar me," another fan commented.

Aparshakti was recently seen in the music video 'Hum Dono' along with Jasmin Bhasin which gathered massive responses from the audience.

On the film front, Aparshakti was last seen in a mystery thriller film 'Dhokaa Round D Corner' alongside R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar and Darshan Kumaar.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film gathered decent responses from the audience.

'Dhokaa Round D Corner' is now streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

He will be next seen in a spy thriller film 'Berlin' along with actor Ishwak Singh. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Nikita Dutta, on the other hand, is known for his role in the romantic drama film 'Kabir Singh' and was recently seen in the crime thriller series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' opposite Karan Tacker. (ANI)

