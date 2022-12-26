Aparshakti Khurana shares glimpses from Salman Khan's niece Ayat's pre-birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, on Sunday shared some glimpses from Salman Khan's niece Ayat's pre-birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Aparshakti shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Happpy birthday Ayat."



In the picture, the 'Luka Chuppi' actor could be seen posing with his wife Aakriti Ahuja, his daughter Arzoie and Salman Khan's sister Arpita Sharma, actor Aayush Sharma and their daughter Ayat.

In another video, Aparshakti and actor Angad Bedi could be seen with their children on their shoulders at a fair-themed party.



Arpita and Aayush hosted a grand pre-birthday bash in Mumbai which marked the presence of various Bollywood celebs like Sohail Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Neha Dhupia and many more.

The couple who got married in the year 2014 are parents to a six-year-old son Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl Ayat, on December 27, 2021. The little one shares her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan.

On the work front, last month, Aayush Sharma introduced Sushrii Mishraa as the leading lady of his next action thriller 'AS04'.

Recently on Aayush's 32nd birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the official teaser of the film which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Aayush was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

On the film front, Aparshakti was last seen in a mystery thriller film 'Dhokaa Round D Corner' alongside R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar and Darshan Kumaar.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film gathered decent responses from the audience.

'Dhokaa Round D Corner' is now streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

He will be next seen in a spy thriller film 'Berlin' along with actor Ishwak Singh. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)