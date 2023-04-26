Arijit Singh: A voice that heals our soul

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 25 (ANI): Arijit Singh has been ruling our hearts with his mesmerizing voice. He started his journey at the age of 18 on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 but rose to fame and became an overnight sensation with 'Tum Hi Ho' in 2011.

Things were not delivered to him on a silver platter. He worked hard to cement his place in the music industry with many rejections and then this stardom. Arijit's swift rise to stardom is no less than an inspiring tale.

He participated in the show 'Fame Gurukul' which was judged by lyricist Javed Akhtar and singers Shankar Mahadevan and late singer KK back in 2005. He ended up in the sixth position.

However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a director, heard Arijit's voice while he was appearing on this reality show and offered to work with him.

And he kept his word by giving Arijit the chance to sing "Yoon Shabnami" in the Saawariya movie, but his rendition was never used.

Arijit has given many soulful and peppy numbers including 'Kabira', 'Samjhawan', 'Gerua', 'Channa Mereya', 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi', 'Ae Dil Hai' Mushkil', 'Muskurane'and his latest addition 'Deva Deva'.

Though he started his music career in 2005, he made his debut as a Bollywood playback singer in 2011 with 'Murder 2' song 'Phir Mohabbat' starring Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Not 'Phir Mohabbat' but the love anthem of 'Aashiqui 2' gave rise to the birth of the star Arijit! This heart-wrenching melody composed by Mithoon, and sung by Arijit is the go-to song of lovelorn 'aashiqs', who wait for their love to be requited. Since then, there has been no looking back for him.

One of the interesting facts that few people are aware is that after Kumar Sanu, Arijit is the only Bollywood vocalist to win the Filmfare Awards five times in a row from 2016 to 2020. He won his first Filmfare award in 2016.

In 2019, the singer saw a high point in his career, when he took home the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the 'Padmaavat' song 'Binte Dil'.

Despite achieving success and fame, Arijit has stuck to his humble roots which adds to his growing popularity. He makes an entire generation laugh, cry, and long to listen to his melodies. Maintaining a low profile and trying to escape from the media glare, Arijit has an interesting persona just like how he switches from soulful to peppy numbers with ease and elan.

Whether it's his 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', a soulful track that reflects on love, longing and desire, Arijit's voice resonates with the pain of the star-crossed lover or 'Palat - Tera Hero Idhar Hai', a peppy song which is undoubtedly one of his best songs. From catchy beats to singer's magical voice, you can't stop yourself from grooving on this one.

Arijit has been delivering power-packed performances one after another.

'Muskurane': This soulful song from the movie 'Citylights' is another gem in Arjit's discography. Penned by Rashmi Singh and composed by Jeet Ganguli, 'Muskurane' has an authenticity of emotions attached to it.

Audience were able to relate to Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen pangs of heartbreak as it was expressed so beautifully by Arijit's melodious voice. The Arijit-Ranbir duo is a superhit combination for such heartfelt songs. Don't you agree?



Not only these tracks but Arijit has wooed the audience with his chartbuster like 'Kesariya', 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai', 'Lehra Do', 'Dance Ka Bhoot' and many more.

The singer turned 36 on Tuesday. As birthday is complete without wishes, the Bollywood friends, colleagues, his loved one wished and poured in their love for Arijit on social media.

Singer Mika Singh took to Twitter and wished the birthday boy by sharing a picture together.

He wrote, "Birthday wishes going out to the multitalented, the true rock star of India my younger brother @arijitsingh. May God continue to bless you with all the success and happiness."

https://twitter.com/MikaSingh/status/1650706967894331393

Not only singers but Bollywood actors extended warm wishes on Arijit's birthday.

Sharing a picture of himself and Arijit from the stage, actor Suniel Shetty wrote, "A very very Happy Birthday to my absolute absolute favourite Arijit Singh. Here's to many more soulful renditions and beautiful melodies. Have a blessed year ahead."

https://twitter.com/SunielVShetty/status/1650754264506204161

Anushka Sharma also wished the singer.

Arijit gave his amazing voice to Anushka and Shah Rukh Khan's starrer song 'Hawayein' from the movie 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.



Irshad Kamil's words and Pritam's music gave him another opportunity to Arijit Singh to pour his emotions into a 'Hawayein' song of life, love and journey!

Rakul Preet Singh wished 'Mitra Re' singer and wrote, "Happy birthday Arijit. Hope all your birthday wishes come true."



'Mitra Re' song from 'Runway 34' composed by Jasleen Royal, sung by Arijit and Jasleen Royal.

We hope that Arijit Singh will keep blessing us with great music for all occasions. (ANI)

