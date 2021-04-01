Arijit Singh to sing two love songs for Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofaan'

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Keeping the fans on toes, the much-anticipated sports drama 'Toofan' has been creating buzz ever since its announcement. Piquing the interests of the melomaniacs, the makers have now roped in nations' music heartthrob Arijit Singh for two love songs in the film.

There is already massive anticipation surrounding the inspirational sports drama 'Toofaan' that reunites Farhan Akhtar and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, after the riveting success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. Adding to the buzz, the makers have now announced to treat fans by rolling in Arijit Singh for two love songs in the film.

Music has always played an integral role in all of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's films so it comes as no surprise that the album of 'Toofaan' comprises six songs. Interestingly, despite being an inspirational sports drama, the film has a strong love story and will also include two romantic songs which are unique to the film and beautifully add to the storyline.

Talking about the development, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said, "We have two romantic numbers in 'Toofaan' and when the songs were written and composed, there was absolutely no doubt that Arijit should be the voice for it. For me, love and romance is always paramount and Arijit today is not just a beautiful voice but also the voice of a generation."

"When you have someone like that collaborating with you on a project that in itself is a historical moment. I am a huge fan of his and we mutually hold a lot of admiration for each other," he added.

While one song will be composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the other is composed by Samuel Shetty & Akanksha Nandrekar.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared his excitement about roping in Arijit and said, "In 'Toofaan' the love story is a key driving force and the two tracks sung by Arijit fit seamlessly into the narrative, taking the story forward. It was just perfect having Arijit come on board to sing these two tracks."



The forthcoming film will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, 2021. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan, the highly-anticipated sports drama is helmed by Rakeysh.

'Toofaan' which narrates the story of a boxer marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.

The movie was originally scheduled to release in October 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the film, Farhan will be seen as a national-level boxing player.

The movie has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway Of India.

Apart from acting in and producing 'Toofan', Farhan is also bankrolling the movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. The film was stalled due to the unfortunate passing of actor Rishi Kapoor. Reportedly Paresh Rawal would replace the late actor in the film.

Farhan's last on-screen outing was 'The Sky is Pink', where he worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. (ANI)

