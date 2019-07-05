Arjun gives neon competition to Malaika in New York

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently enjoying their vacay in New York. With cute little hints, the duo is leaving no stone unturned to spend time with each other.

Painting the town neon, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actor posted a picture on Instagram and also gave a nickname to Arjun.

In the click, the actor can be seen wearing a neon tank top along with Arjun's cap and caught the attention of her fans with her hilarious caption which read, "Mad hatter in nyc...(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it)."



Going colour coordinated and giving a striking a similar pose, Arjun can be seen giving sweet competition to Malaika in a neon hoodie. "Yankee Doodle Do with my Fan & I !!! (Ps - who wore the neon better," he captioned the picture on Instagram.



The duo jetted off to New York just before the birthday of 'India's Most Wanted' actor. In fact, Malaika wished the actor in a beyond adorable post along with a picture. In the romantic click, the duo can be spotted hand in hand, giving major couple goals! Arjun can be seen looking at her while she's lovingly leaning onto him.

While there have been a lot of speculations around the duo's wedding, this is the first time that the pair have made their pictures public on social media which will definitely set the Internet on fire!

Arjun and Malaika have been in the news due to their rumoured romance. The duo, who initially denied dating each other has been making public appearances together at several events lately.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', and 'Panipat', which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. (ANI)