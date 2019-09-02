Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and other B-town celebs wish fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): With the entire nation immersed in the bhakti of Ganesha, B-town celebrities too took to their social media to extend wishes to their fans.

Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to wish his fans alongside a video. Pointing to a portrait nailed on a wall, Arjun said, "This is my aunt and sister at our studio celebrating Ganpati."

"Ganpati was someone close to my mother a lot! She believed in it and we have continued the legacy. I feel nice that we can continue something for my mother's sake and I know how many people love Ganpati," he added.

"So here's wishing Ganpati Bappa Mori Moriya. But keep it eco-friendly. You have seen the environment and circumstances so celebrate it very intelligently," he ended the clip.

May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Happy #GaneshChaturthi to everyone. pic.twitter.com/FFjynnZhr0 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 2, 2019



Calling Ganesh Chaturthi one of her favourite festivals, Sonali Bendre wrote, "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year... Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family."



Anil Kapoor wished his fans happiness, health and success on the occasion. "Shree Vakratunda mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada. May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the health, happiness & success. Happy #GaneshChaturthi!" he tweeted.



Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol too wished their fans a 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi' alongside a beautiful picture of Ganesh.



Spreading awareness about eco-friendly Ganesha in a lengthy post, Dia Mirza wished her fans with a picture of herself holding a clay Ganapati idol.

"This Ganpati Visarjan, take this as an opportunity to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable," she tweeted.



Anupam Kher also wished his fans alongside an idol of Bappa.



Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too extended his wishes to fans writing, "#GanpatiBappaMorya! May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the Happiness, Success & Peace."



Actor-politician Sunny Deol and Hema Malini also took to Twitter to wish their fans.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! See the 108 Ganeshas in the main figure of Ganesh ji in the picture below & be blessed," Sunny tweeted alongside a picture of Ganesh.



Rakul Preet Singh, Esha Deol, Malaika Arora, Bipasa Basu and Shatrughan Sinha also extended wishes on the occasion. (ANI)