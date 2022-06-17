Arjun Kapoor announces schedule wrap of 'The Lady Killer' with Bhumi Pednekar

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has wrapped the schedule for their upcoming movie 'The Lady Killer' with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday where he showed how he wrapped his schedule for the film. The clips feature beautiful places, yummy food, behind-the-scenes moment and his candid moments with Bhumi.

Along with the post, he wrote, "And that's how we wrap a schedule #TheLadyKiller."



https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce3I6HWjVjF/

Earlier, his co-star Bhumi Pednekar has also shared some pictures and cute boomerangs from the sets of their upcoming film.

'The Lady Killer' is directed by Ajay Bahl, and revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

To note, Arjun and Bhumi have teamed up for the first time for their upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has 'Ek Villain Returns'. The film co-starring Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria is scheduled to hit the screens on July 29. (ANI)

