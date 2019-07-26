Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor bids adieu to his cap collection in style

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:30 IST

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk, Arjun Kapoor who had been donning a cap for the last seven months to keep his looks under wraps for his forthcoming film 'Panipat,' has finally taken it off.
The actor shared a look and uploaded a video of his zero cut hairstyle on Instagram and revealed the reason behind wearing different kinds of caps for a long time.
In the video 'Ki and Ka' actor explained to fans that for the past seven months he shaved off his head for his look in Panipat and now with the end of shoot, he could finally get rid of all his caps.
Unfortunately, he said he also had to let go of all the caps which he collected within 7-8 months. In the video, he has showcased his cap collection.
"Time to CAP it off !!! 16th of November 2018 till today... Managed to hide my look for Panipat... Courtesy - all my caps !!! " he captioned the video on Instagram.


On Thursday, Arjun teased his fans with a glimpse of him taking off his cap. However, his face was not visible in that picture.
Happy with his decision to give up the idea of wearing a cap now, the actor even changed the display picture of his various social media accounts, where he can be seen happily posing with his new hairstyle.
As soon as Arjun shared the video, his friends from the fraternity were quick enough to respond on the post.
Malaika Arora who seemed much happy with the decision commented, "Finally."
While Kriti Sanon wrote, "Hahahaha!! Hats off!!"
Meanwhile, the actor who was last seen in 'India's Most Wanted' will feature next in 'Panipat,' based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.
The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019. (ANI)

