Arjun Kapoor blows kiss to Malaika as he walks ramp for Kunal Rawal

By Shiza Arshad Khan

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor turned showstopper for Kunal Rawal's couture show on Saturday, and he shared a cute moment on the ramp with his beau Malaika Arora.

Malaika was there at the show to cheer for Arjun and as he walked in she couldn't stop gushing! Seater with her friends, Malaika cheered for Arjun throughout. He even gave a flying kiss to her from distance.

Dressed in an embellished black sherwani, Arjun oozed charm on the ramp. Malaika Arora was also wearing a Kunal Rawal number - a bandhgala with a cropped top and skirt which was fashioned in golden waffle embroidery.



"We've been friends for so many years but now Kunal is like family to me, I'm happy to have been a part of his journey. I feel really good to see how far he has come," said Arjun after he closed the show.



Arjun's cousin Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala were also in attendance.

Speaking about the show, Kunal drew a lot of appreciation for the models who walked his show. Breaking stereotypes, Kunal gave great importance to inclusivity.



His show was opened by a charming young boy who everybody sitting in the audience couldn't stop going gaga over. Wearing his latest collection 'Dear Men', were models of different ethnicities, age, height, and body types sashaying down the runway.



'Age is just a number' isn't an outdated concept for Kunal who had men sporting grey hair as well as kids as his models.



Another interesting thing that was on display was the beautifully crafted jewellery that the men wore, breaking gendered stereotypes linked to jewellery. Representing gender fluidity, Arjun wore a shiny neckpiece under his black sherwani.



A big believer in androgynous and gender-fluid pieces, Kunal experimented with structured pieces complimented by new silhouettes. The collection was replete with flattering garments for every form, shape, and style. Jackets with built-in stoles, pattern play, and intriguing made for good couture pieces.



The eponymous label explored its design sensibilities which are free from gender stereotypes - making fluidity the new norm.



"To us, couture is wearable art, it should be functional and smart. That's why we believe in crafting occasion wear that can cater to the whole spectrum of celebrations ranging from modern luxury to deep-rooted traditions. Truly versatile ensembles you can easily dress up or tone down, mix or match, or even wear to work. Who are we to tell you what to wear and when? We don't design from one point of view; we aspire to dress diversity in its entirety. Especially when we have such a big bank of influences to pull from, in addition to fulfilling needs like comfort, mood, functionality, and wearability. This collection has been created to set the stage for meaningful interactions between the audience and our designs. The media landscape is changing every day, and we are beginning to see real diversity and true representation. For us, the fun is in creating pieces for a market as diverse as India with clothes for different shapes and sizes, different moods, and yet have a signature come through," said Kunal. (ANI)