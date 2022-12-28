Arjun Kapoor calls his pet 'star' dog, shares cute video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): On Tuesday, actor Arjun Kapoor dropped a cute video of his dog Max.

In the video, Arjun is seen spending time with Max. From feeding him food to watching the music video of his song 'Awaara Dogs' with him, the clip is surely a feast for the eyes.

"Awaara dog nahi, mera waala toh STAR dog hai. @radhikamadan, presenting Max Kapoor to you.#Kuttey #AwaaraDogs #pet #petstagram," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmq3MTjKIiH/?hl=en

The adorable moments spent between Arjun and Max left netizens in awe.



"Best guys," Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor commented.



"Ayyye! Cutest," actor Radhika Madan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen in 'Kuttey', which marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman. In the film, he essays the role of a cop.

Talking more about his character, Arjun said, "If playing a cop is my lucky charm, I would definitely be very happy. Playing a policeman in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar gave me a lot of love, invaluable appreciation and of course, some best actor awards! So, if I get the same respect and accolades by playing a cop again in Kuttey, I would happily take that because I'm also a greedy actor who wants to leave a mark in the films that I do."

He added, "For me to play a cop in Kuttey was a fulfilling experience because to be a law abiding person and to try and operate out of the law was an interesting dichotomy to have to play a corrupt official. It was very exciting to wear the uniform, wear the cap, do the salute, look and feel the part.I feel playing a cop could be a game changer for me, as one end of the spectrum I have played a suspended police officer, now I have played a not so nice police officer and I would like to put it out there in the world that I hope to play a positive difference making character who is in uniform too because our policemen constantly and unconditionally work to keep us safe day in and day out. I have huge respect for them and I want to show that on screen if given a chance."

'Kuttey' is all set to release on January 13, 2023. The film also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah. (ANI)

