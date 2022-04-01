Arjun Kapoor celebrates 6 years of 'Ki and Ka'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor became the talk of the town when he portrayed the role of a man choosing to be a househusband and being a pillar of support for his working wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the 2016 film 'Ki and Ka'.

On the sixth anniversary of the film, Arjun took to his Instagram account and shared a picture, recreating his 'high heels' look that had him strut around in heels, a visual gimmick that signified the world would be a better and a more inclusive place if we removed gender from our gaze.

He captioned the post, "Recreating an imagery that became a mnemonic for social equality! Feeling proud wearing high heels again to urge everyone to champion women. Also, no work should be seen through the lens of gender. Let's strive to achieve equality at all times. Thank you visionary R. Balki for trusting me with Ki & Ka and for making me a part of a project that I will always be very proud of!"





Speaking about how 'Ki and Ka' will always be a special movie for him, Arjun said, "Rom-coms have always been my favourite genre and some of my most memorable hits have been films that explored this genre with a very fresh approach. Ki & Ka will always be a special one in this aspect because I got to explore a film that was also making a statement on what gender equality should ideally mean in today's day and age."

He added, "I like to explore differential content if given a chance and Ki & Ka was my attempt to show audiences that I'm prepared to do projects that try and subvert the idea of what a hero should be like on screen."

Directed by R. Balki, 'Ki and Ka' revolves around a young, married couple contradicting the gender roles placed upon women and men in Indian society, by making the man a stay-at-home husband and the woman a working professional.

The film had triggered a national conversation about gender parity in society as the director had positioned the film perfectly with a tag line that read 'Striling, Puling, Samething!'.

Coming back to Arjun, the actor has an interesting mix of films this year that will see him straddle many genres. He will be seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2', Aasman Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' and Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'. (ANI)

