Arjun Kapoor dedicates 'Tere Pyaar Mein' song to his "first love"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a hilarious video and revealed his first love.

After Alia Bhatt, now Shraddha Kapoor's 'Half Girlfriend' co-star Arjun hopped onto the 'Tere Pyaar Mein' trend.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a video flaunting his hair, grooving and lip-syncing to the song with a hairbrush along with a caption,"Itne saal baad pata chala ki meri OG #HalfGirlfriend, @shraddhakapoor jhoothi aur makkaar hai ! Toh here's dedicating #TerePyaarMein to my first love, my hair !"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoUcCkMImCs/

Shraddha re-shared his video on her Insta story and wrote, "Zulfein ho toh aisi @arjunkapoor. Main sirf Jhoothi hu & Makkaar is your dost."





Recently, Alia dropped a video on social media in which she is seen doing cardio while listening to her hubby Ranbir's 'Tere Pyaar Mein' song.

"Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege @shraddhakapoor #TerePyaarMein on loop dada," Alia captioned the post.

The trend has already become a rage on social media with many fans and followers of Shraddha recreating their own versions of the reel.

Recently the makers of the film unveiled the first song of the film 'Tere Pyaar Mein' which got massive responses from the fans.

'Tere Pyaar Mein' oozes freshness and romance. The song is composed by Pritam, sung by none other than Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

With Ranbir and Shraddha's presence, the song looks like a beautiful combination of love and liveness that strikes the right chord with the youth. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is an upcoming romantic comedy film which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. (ANI)

