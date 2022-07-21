Arjun Kapoor drops new video in smiley mask, says 'aye villains, filter try karlo'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns'. Recently, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor dropped a video in a smiley mask on his social media account.

On Thursday, the 'Tevar' actor took to his Instagram stories and treated his fans with a new video.

In the video, Arjun was seen trying the 'Ek Villain' mask, a new filter on Insta. Sharing the video, he asked his fans to use the filter. The caption reads, "Aye Villains, Filter try karlo."



The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story' which was released in 2014, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles along with Riteish Deshmukh as the villain.



Directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, the movie stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

Mohit Suri had earlier said in a statement, "'Ek Villain' was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for 'Ek Villain' overwhelms me. I am sure with 'Ek Villain Returns', the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride."

The trailer of 'Ek Villain Returns' got a positive response from the audience.

'Ek Villain Returns' is the first collaboration between John Abraham and the director. Arjun Kapoor previously worked with Mohit on 'Half Girlfriend'. Disha Patani starred in Mohit's last directorial film, 'Malang'.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in the upcoming dark comedy 'Kuttey'. It is directed by debutante Aasmaan Bhardwaj and stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. Arjun will also feature in Ajay Bahl's next project 'Lady Killer' starring Bhumi Pednekar. (ANI)

