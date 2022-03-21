Arjun Kapoor excited to be 'mamu' after Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): One of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are all set to welcome their first child. After announcing the good news on Monday, the Kapoor family congratulated the couple on social media. Now, Arjun Kapoor congratulated the soon-to-be parents and showed his excitement as he is going 'to-be-mamu'.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Arjun shared Sonam's post where she can be seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand.

He wrote, "Good things happen to good people. Time to be a mamu."





Earlier, to-be-nana Anil Kapoor also expressed his excitement. He also shared Sonam and Anand's pictures.

He captioned his post, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!!

Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn't be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"



For the unversed, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai. (ANI)

