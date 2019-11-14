Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor feels proud over sister Anshula's first award

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:41 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 13 (ANI): It was a proud moment for Arjun Kapoor as his sister Anshula won her first award in the field of technology and the doting brother cannot stop gushing over it.
The actor who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Panipat' uploaded a video on his Twitter handle where he can be seen showing off the shinning trophy where she was awarded under Woman for Tech category at MTV IWM Buzz Digital Awards.
The trophy was more special for the star as it had the word MOM inscribed on it.
Feeling delighted over the progress of her sister, Arjun wrote, "She won her first award... life is good... nothing else matters to me in the world !!! PS - the award has the word MOM on it and makes it more special because she's watching over u Ansh and that's bigger than any achievement of mine..."


Anshula in August marked her with her new entrepreneurial fundraising venture 'Fankind.'
The platform will give a chance for fans to connect with their favourite celebrities. It will also give fans a chance to take part in fun activities like paintball, baking, and cricket with several stars. The platform will in turn support and fundraise for charitable causes.
Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children from his first wife Mona Shourie, who died on March 25, 2012. (ANI)

