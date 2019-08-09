Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor gives thumbs up to amended POCSO Bill

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): While many celebrities choose not to give their remarks on political affairs, Arjun Kapoor opted differently.
The actor, in his recent social media post, appreciated the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that provides for stringent punishment for sexual crimes against children and death penalty in cases of aggravated sexual assault.
"We definitely needed rigorous punishments for such crimes," tweeted Arjun, quoting a news article about the Bill.
The Lok Sabha passed the Bill on Thursday which seeks to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. It was passed by Rajya Sabha earlier.
On the work front, Arjun who was last seen in 'India's Most Wanted' will next feature in 'Panipat,' based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.
The Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019. (ANI)

