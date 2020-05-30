Arjun Kapoor joins Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo to raise funds for those affected by coronavirus globally

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor is joining hands with international stars like Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Becky G among others to raise funds through a concert for those affected by coronavirus globally.

The live fund-raising event called OHM Live will be a first-of-its-kind multi-platform charity initiative - for humanity by humanity and will be held on Friday.

The event will also act as the launch of Constellation.art, a human impact accelerator designed to connect the dreams of people everywhere.

"As conscious citizens, every one of us have to do our bit to help as many people in need due to the coronavirus crisis. The loss of lives and human suffering is unbearable and devastating. Every one of us living in every corner of the world has understood that we are deeply connected to one another," Kapoor said.

"It is an honour for me to be a part of this esteemed platform that has so many luminaries, from so many countries, who are joining hands to raise funds to support as many people as possible. With so many lives affected worldwide, this charity initiative is essentially one that sees humanity stand up to protect humanity," he added.

All proceeds of the Constellation Dream Fund raised through OHM Live will go to beneficiaries such as Global Gift Foundation, Dubai Cares, and Medecins Sans Frontieres who are supporting the heroes working on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic.(ANI)

