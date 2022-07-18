Arjun Kapoor overwhelmed with 'Ek Villain Returns' songs response

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor is elated that his songs from 'Ek Villain Returns' have been appreciated by people.

"I have been lucky to get great songs all through my career and Ek Villain 2 soundtrack has just added some incredibly beautiful songs to my filmography. Starting from my first film, Ishaqzaade in which I had Chokra Jawaan, Jhalla Wallah and Pareshaan, to Two States in which I had Mast Magan and Chaandaniya, Tune Maari Entriyaan in Gunday, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga and Baarish in Half Girlfriend, High Heels in Ki & Ka, Tere Liye and Proper Patola in Namastey England, Hawa Hawa in Mubarakan, I have had amazing songs - dance numbers or soulful romantic tracks," Arjun shared.

He added, "These songs became chartbusters and caught the fancy of people nationwide. In all these songs, I have had the pleasure of pairing up with great co-stars and thanks to the music, our pairing and chemistry have entertained everyone and it has been a talking point for the film. So, I'm thrilled that Ek Villain 2 has an incredible album featuring songs like Galliyan Returns, Dil and Shaamat and I'm happy that people are already appreciating my chemistry with Tara, with whom I have never been paired."



In the film, Arjun will be seen romancing Tara Sutaria.

"I have always believed that the longevity of a Hindi film actor is hugely dependent on the songs that he or she gets because songs make an unforgettable impact in the minds of people. With Ek Villain 2, I hope to make a little more place in the hearts of audiences, thanks to the breathtaking music which is resonating with the youth of the country," he expressed.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, 'Ek Villain Returns', which is scheduled to release on July 29, also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani. It is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. (ANI)

