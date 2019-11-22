Arjun Kapoor (Picture Courtesy: Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor (Picture Courtesy: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor pens emotional message for mother Mona Shourie Kapoor

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): We all cherish our childhood memories, it is undoubtedly the most beautiful part of our life. Reminiscing his childhood days, Arjun Kapoor shared a heartfelt note remembering his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in a social media post.
The 34-year-old actor posted a picture of a handwritten poem which he wrote on October 16, 1997. "It's maybe my most purest moment as a child where I felt loved and wanted to thank her for the love she gave me," the caption to the poem read.

The actor who misses the love of his mother, wrote in the post," I miss her love; I'm vulnerable every morning without it. I didn't have a choice but to accept that I wouldn't have her Love anymore... on most days it feels unfair & it bothers me, it consumes me I feel lost & helpless."
" I'm just writing this as a son & nothing more. I wish I could hear her call me Beta one more time... I miss her all the F**king time & it makes everything seem irrelevant more often than not," he added.
The ' Half Girlfriend' actor confessed in the note," I was broke 8 years back... now I wake up trying to fix myself every morning smile at life but honestly, that vacuum shall never cease to exist".
While concluding the heartfelt note, he added," I don't know why I'm venting but I guess life takes a toll on us because we are human & I confess I am no hero, I am no different it takes a toll on me too."
"Miss you Mom hope ur happy wherever you are... Love You the moistest," he said.
Alongside this heartfelt note, the actor shared his two childhood pictures, in which he is seen playing with his mom and posing for the camera.
In the poem, Arjun calls his mother a second form of God. As a kid, he thinks that his mother is more precious than gold, he compares his mother's touch to flower petals, and he loves her more than himself.
Arjun as a kid, tells his mother not to be upset as he compares her tears to fresh droplets of water. (ANI)

