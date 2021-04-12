Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh announce first music video together 'Dil Hai Deewana'

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Get ready to dance those blues away with 'Dil Hai Deewana' the newest single from Bhushan Kumar's T-Series starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet. The romantic dance track that was recently shot in Mumbai by director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru will have your feet tapping away with its upbeat tunes.



'Dil Hai Deewana', composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed, also reunites Arjun Kapoor with his Aurangzeb co-star turned singer, Zara Khan, who has lent the female vocals for the song along with Darshan Raval.



Talking about the new single, Bhushan Kumar said, "Dil Hai Deewana is your go-to dance song whose beats are guaranteed to get you moving. Arjun and Rakul look very cool and dapper in this fun music video. I think audiences are going to love this one."



The out-and-out dance track brings together the Sardar Ka Grandson onscreen pair and will see both Arjun and Rakul in interesting scenarios and looking suave, charming and dapper.

Talking about the song, the ace directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru said, "We generally have a vintage world of fairytales in our songs and films. But with 'Dil Hai Deewana' we have taken this world into a slightly 2.O version... something different yet very classic fairytale. We are very happy to have Arjun and Rakul in the story as they both completely fit in this world of ours of fairytale."

"Arjun really impressed us as an actor, with all the minute nuances that he brings in his performance and Rakul is just brilliant, you tell her anything she executes it to perfection. We want to thank Bhushanji for giving us this song," they added.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series upcoming single 'Dil Hai Deewana' will be out on T-Series's official YouTube channel on April 17, this year.

On their work fronts, Rakul also has movies titled 'Anek', 'Thank God', 'Mayday', in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Arjun, who was recently seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', co-starring opposite Parineeti Chopra, also has 'Sardar Ka Grandson', and 'Bhoot Police', co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal, in the pipeline. (ANI)

