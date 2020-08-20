Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet starrer cross-border love flick to resume shooting

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starring untitled romantic flick will resume shooting from August 24.

The film that revolves around the cross-border love story of the two actors will have a 10-day-long shoot in the current schedule, which will then be followed by a four-day-long shoot in September end.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made an official announcement about the shooting of the Kaashvie Nair directorial on Twitter.

"FILMING RESUMES... #ArjunKapoor and #RakulPreetSingh starrer - a cross-border love story - to resume shoot from 24 Aug 2020... Will have a 10-day shoot in the current schedule, followed by a 4-day shoot in Sept-end 2020," tweeted Adarsh.

Helmed by Kaashvie Nair, the film will be bankrolled by actor turned producer John Abraham, along with Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

The shooting of the film was earlier halted due to the coronavirus pandemic induced shutdown of the entertainment industry. (ANI)

