Arjun Kapoor recalls working with Wajid Khan in 'Tevar,' pens down a note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Posting a throwback picture with the departed musician Wajid Khan, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday penned down a note for his dear friend.

Kapoor posted the picture from the times he was working on the film 'Tevar' in which the Sajid-Wajid duo had worked with the actor.

In the photo, Kapoor is seen sitting and enjoying a light-hearted moment with the Sajid-Wajid duo.

"I still can't believe it... feels like yesterday we were doing sittings for Tevar," he began the note by reminiscing working with Wajid for his film 'Tevar' in the caption.

"One of the warmest & most decent souls I had the pleasure of knowing. Always a smile on his face & a song in his heart," he further added.

He ended the note by thanking the musician for giving him good music and memories.

"Thank You Wajid bhai for the music & the memories. Rest in peace dear friend," the '2 States' actor wrote.

Wajid Khan passed away at the age of 42 at a hospital here on Monday. (ANI)

