Arjun Kapoor (image courtesy, Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor (image courtesy, Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor reveals his story on battling from obesity in a post

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:00 IST

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor who is busy preparing for his upcoming film 'Panipat', has recently shared a post revealing his story of battling with obesity and how he vowed never to give up.
The actor posted a series of messages on his Twitter handle along with his pictures where he can be seen lifting weights and working out in a gym.
"It's been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles I have had and continue to have mine. But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again...," he wrote alongside the picture.

In the second tweet, the actor thanked his trainer who brought him into a complete shape during the preparation of 'Panipat'.
" Efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year... I started training with Shivoham this January and slow and steady we have managed to At least lay a foundation during our prep for Panipat," he tweeted.

In the other tweets, the actor wrote about his journey of losing weight and how he managed to sweat out 50kgs in 3 years at the age of 20. "I vowed never to give up in the 3 years it took me to lose 50kgs when I was 20 years old & I sure as hell won't be giving up and letting go now... keeping the belief is key, u gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits," he wrote

"We all gotta keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually...," Arjun concluded.

Ever since the makers have announced the film and the actor was roped in for the main lead, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his role. Arjun is treating his fans with frequent pictures from his workout sessions where he can be seen ting into that perfect shape for his character in the film.
Some time back the 'Ki and Ka' actor shared a monochrome picture on the micro-blogging website flaunting his chiselled body, highlighting his biceps at the same time. His diligence is reflected in his hard-earned mesomorph body type.
'Panipat' is based on the third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.
The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.
The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019.
Arjun was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's 'India's Most Wanted,' which was released on May 24. He will also appear in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' alongside Parineeti Chopra. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:08 IST

Farhan Akhtar shares sneak peek from workout session for 'Toofan'

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): Seems like Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character in the upcoming film 'Toofan'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 04:40 IST

Royals usher in day 1 of the Ascot races in style

Ascot [UK], Jun 19 (ANI): Top hats, plumes of feathers and flowers were the order of the day as the British Royalty enjoyed day one of the Royal Ascot here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:47 IST

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike- Shashikant Pedwal

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): The uncanny similarities that Shashikant Pedwal shares with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will leave you awestruck. His mannerism, usage of words, dress sense, spectacles, and of course the looks will make you feel that he is none other than senior Bachchan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:36 IST

Another woman accuses Cuba Gooding Jr. of 'sexual assault'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexual assault by a blogger Claudia Oshry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:36 IST

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share skincare products with each other

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend share skincare products with each other.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:27 IST

Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm roped in for Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm have joined Clint Eastwood's already star-studded upcoming film "Richard Jewell."

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:14 IST

'The Rock' shares pearl of wisdom at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson presented with the Generation Award at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday shared some valuable advice with his fans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:26 IST

Britney Spears working hard to shed the pounds

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Revealing that she does not like cardio, pop star Britney Spears shared a video of her workout on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:16 IST

Leslie Mann joins Noel Coward's 'Blithe Spirit' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Leslie Mann has been roped in to star in adaptation fantasy 'Blithe Spirit' based on the renowned play by Noel Coward.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:00 IST

Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for Farhan Akhtar as...

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note for friend Farhan Akhtar as 'Lakshya' clocks 15 years of its release today. The actor expressed his love for the film and how it tied them together in a strong bond of friendship.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:48 IST

Varun Dhawan setting temperature high with recent post

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan is setting the temperature soaring and his recent post is a proof of it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:39 IST

President Trump jokes about his wife Melania Trump, calls her 'It'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): American President Donald Trump leaves no stone unturned to praise his wife First Lady Melania Trump. Recently, he joked about his wife calling her 'It'.

Read More
iocl