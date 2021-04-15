Arjun Kapoor says he has been 'dying to collaborate' with Mohit Suri again

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who will soon start shooting the second schedule of his upcoming movie 'Ek Villain Returns', recently opened up about reuniting with his 'Half Girlfriend' director Mohit Suri and said that he was "dying to collaborate" with the filmmaker again.

Speaking about getting the opportunity of working with Mohit again, Arjun said, "I have been dying to collaborate with Mohit again and we had an amazing time during Half Girlfriend a very different film for me. I really enjoyed myself."

He added, "He has given me my career's best music and I always say this to my friends and people around me that apart from Aditya Chopra who believed in me so much, I know Mohit is working with me again because he has always believed in me."

Commenting on 'Ek Villain Returns', the actor also spoke about working with an ensemble cast that includes John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani.

Arjun said, "He is somebody who I am looking at keeping my head down and learn from again. I really want to get into doing action big time again and I want to experience working with Mohit on such a big film. To do a sequel, to do a franchise and to be able to work with an ensemble cast, it's a big one. He as a director has been able to bring together John, Me, Tara, Disha, and of course banging music."

Arjun shared that he has been a big fan of the director and is supremely excited about the magic Mohit will make with his music again.

He said, "I am looking forward, out of sheer excitement like a child, to the kind of music he is going to give me. I have to say I have been very fortunate that I have had Ishaqzaade and Two States but Half Girlfriend's music, whether it is Baarish or Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga, I really feel I have been lucky."

The actor added, "I am a big fan of Mohit Suri. I loved Awarapan. I always tell him it's one of the best films for me, his most underrated film. He is a great guy to collaborate with. He is so young with his thinking and he allows you to be and he is still mainstream. So for me, I think that balance is very important. I am looking forward to working with him again and hoping to give something new to the audience."

Helmed by Mohit, 'Ek Villain Returns' went on floors on March 1 in Mumbai, and the first schedule was shot between Disha and John. However, keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the makers have scouted some good and safe locations in Goa where the team is set to shoot next.

Interestingly, 'Ek Villain' was also shot in Goa, just like some of Mohit's other films including 'Malang', 'Aashiqui 2' among others. Tara reportedly will get to sing a song in the film, besides essaying a role.

'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain' which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Released in 2014, 'Ek Villain' revolved around the story of a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife is murdered by a serial killer. Starring Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish in lead roles, the movie was a box office hit.

Mohit, who is helming the upcoming film, is widely known for films like 'Half Girlfriend', 'Aashiqui 2', 'Murder 2', 'Zeher' and 'Kalyug', among others.

Apart from the 'Ek Villain' sequel, Arjun also has 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline. (ANI)