Arjun Kapoor shares adorable picture with girlfriend Malaika Arora

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor and model Malaika Arora are one of the elegant pairs in B-town. Arjun never misses a chance of sharing beautiful updates of their relationship with his fans. As fans don't have to wait for another update about the couple, Arjun dropped an adorable picture of the duo.

Arjun took to his Instagram on Friday to post a picture with Malaika from the lift.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrA93ERouTE/

He wrote a creative caption that read, "Lift Kara De" which is clearly a funny take on the image which the couple took in the lift itself.

Malaika can be seen dressed in a completely white outfit. She posed in a white blazer, high neck and boots. On the other hand, the "Ki & Ka" actor wore a leather black jacket paired with black jeans and a white shirt. The actor also added a beanie cap and black shades to add up to the look.



Adding up to the aww moment Malaika also shared the same photograph on her Insta story and wrote "liftie' with a red heart emoji. She also mentioned Berlin, Germany as the location that refers to the place couple is travelling currently.



Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh

Malaika recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa. (ANI)

