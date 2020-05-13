Arjun Kapoor shares boomerang as he is 'bored in the house'

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): To kill the boredom amid the coronavirus induced lockdown, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday shared a boomerang featuring American rapper Tyga's famous quarantine song 'Bored in the house.'

The 34-year-old star put out a video on Instagram sporting an intriguing cap with cat eyes. The video starts with the 'Bored in the house' track while the 'Gunday' star is seen shirtless as he nods his head in sync with the tune.

Arjun expressed that he is bored in the house and he's got eyes on his fans. "I Got my eyes (all of em ) on you ." along with a winking emoji.

View this post on Instagram I Got my eyes (all of em ) on you A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on May 13, 2020 at 4:53am PDT



The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 41k views within just thirty-six minutes of being posted.

Lately, the star has been keeping his fans updated on his quarantine activities through his social media handles amid the harsh times.

On Monday, Arjun shared pictures of the script of the 'Ishaqzaade' along with some scribbled notes from 8 years ago and celebrated the 8-year completion of the movie's release. (ANI)