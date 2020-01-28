Arjun Kapoor shares 'Maidaan' teaser poster

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Creating a buzz among the movie enthusiasts, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday shared the first teaser poster of his forthcoming sports-drama 'Maidaan'.

The 34-year-old star shared the intriguing poster with his followers on Twitter and wrote #MaidaanTeaser - Get ready for Maidaan. 27th November 2020#Maidaan @ajaydevgn@priyamani6@BoneyKapoor@iAmitRSharma@freshlimefilms@SaiwynQ@writish@zeestudios_@zeestudiosint#bayviewprojects @MaidaanOfficial".



The 'Panipat' actor also shared the same on Instagram, which garnered more than 14,000 likes from the time it was put out for the public.



Earlier the day, Ajay Devgn bought the teaser poster to light by sharing it in his social media handle. In the shared poster, some boys are seen wearing shorts and are all set to play the sport on the muddy ground.

'Maidaan' is a sports-drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football.

Last year, Ajay released the poster of the film which showed a huge football in the shape of a globe and the 'The Golden Era of Indian Football', described from 1952-1962, is written on it.

The poster also gave a glimpse of a jam-packed stadium with a match being played in it.

Helmed by 'Badhai Ho' filmmaker Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

'Maidaan' is set to hit the theatres on November 27, 2020. (ANI)

