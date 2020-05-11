Arjun Kapoor shares memorabilia as he celebrates 8 years of debut film 'Ishaqzaade'

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Reminiscing his first film in Bollywood - 'Ishaqzaade' - that clocked 8 years on Monday, actor Arjun Kapoor shared pictures of the script of the film along with some scribbled notes from 8 years ago while expressing gratitude to the film's cast and crew on the special occasion.
Recalling the making of the movie, the 34-year-old star wrote in an Instagram post: "Yesterday I found my original shooting script of Ishaqzaade with notes scribbled in them from 8 years ago. At that point of time in my life, self-belief was one thing that mattered the most for me & that's what I got out of Ishaqzaade."
Extending his heartfelt thanks to the flick's cast and crew, the 'Panipat' star wrote, "Thank you, Aditya Chopra, for taking a chance with me, Habib Faisal sir for making me a part of your vision, Shanoo Sharma for drilling confidence in me & asking me to finally express myself."
Thanking Parineeti Chopra, his co-star in the romantic-drama, Kapoor wrote, "Parineeti for being the best co-star that I could have wished for & the entire team of Ishaqzaade for being patient with me every day on the shoot - all your silent support made me believe that I could do this, but most importantly Thank you all of you who welcomed me & that wicked smile of mine !!! (PS - that's me actually looking at the sun & reminiscing in the first picture.)"
The 'Ki and Ka' star, who is quarantining at home also shared a clip from the movie in another Instagram post referencing the 'Chokra Jawan' song, saying, "Iss saal, chokra hua ghar baithe baithe jawaan." #8YearsOfIshaqzaade @parineetichopra @yrf @shanoosharmarahihai."
Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra also celebrated the occasion by sharing a clip from 'Ishaqzaade' noting that her character in the film 'Zoya Qureshi' changed her life. She tweeted," Zoya Qureshi ... thankyou for changing my life girl .#8yearsOfIshaqzaade."
Helmed by Habib Faisal, and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the 2012 flick marks Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's debut in Bollywood industry. (ANI)
Arjun Kapoor shares memorabilia as he celebrates 8 years of debut film 'Ishaqzaade'
ANI | Updated: May 11, 2020 16:45 IST
