Arjun Kapoor shoots for cameo in Naagin, jokes with Tejasswi Prakash; deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns'. As a part of promotions, Arjun is all set to appear in the upcoming episode of 'Naagin 6' which currently airs on Colors TV.

Arjun was on the sets of the show along with the producer of the film Ekta Kapoor who also happens to be the producer of 'Naagin 6'. After shooting with the star cast, Arjun was asked how he liked meeting everyone, especially Tejasswi Prakash.

Arjun responded by saying "I was excited to come and experience this crossover of 'Ek Villain' and 'Naagin' as both the film and show have romance, thrill, and exciting twists and turns in common. And that's why I asked Ekta to make this happen and in fact, she also wanted me to do something in this regard. I did the same while promoting 'Half Girlfriend' too.



Arjun then went ahead and spoke about his interaction with Tejasswi and said, The director of Naagin is the same however the team has changed. Abhi Teja aa gayi hai life mein...wahi maine sabse jaa kar pucha ki ye Teja Teja kya hai toh unhone ne bataya ki aap logon ne hi naam rakha hai unka".

Arjun then jokingly spoke in Hindi and said, "maine bhaut kharaab joke bhi crack kiya Tejaswi ke saath...maine kaha ki mujhe lagta hai aapki favourite film Karan Arjun hi hogi toh unhone kaha ki ye zaroor batana logon ko ki tumne itna acha joke crack kiya".

Tejasswi is currently sharing screen with Simba Nagpal in 'Naagin 6'. She is often spotted hanging out with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra by the paparazzi.

Arjun, on the other hand, has been busy promoting 'Ek Villain Returns' along with co-stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms and is slated to hit theatres on July 29. (ANI)

