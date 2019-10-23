Arjun Kapoor showers love on Malaika on her birthday

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): On Malaika Arora's 46th birthday, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a lovey-dovey picture of his rumoured girlfriend, which will leave you in awe of two!

Pinning a sweet picture of the couple together on his Instagram profile, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor captioned it with a heart emoji.



Clad in a white shirt and brown hoodie, the 34-year-old actor can be seen planting a kiss on Malaika's forehead.

The 'Dabangg' star is all smiling while clicking the adorable selfie. She is dressed in a black sweatshirt and paired it with square black sunglasses.

Arjun and Malaika have been in the news due to their rumoured romance. The duo, who initially denied dating each other, has been making public appearances lately.

While they have not yet accepted their relationship on camera, Malaika also shared a romantic birthday post for her rumoured beau on Instagram.

In the romantic click, the duo was spotted hand in hand, giving us major couple goals! In the snap, Arjun was looking at her while she lovingly leaned onto him.

"Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing Arjun Kapoor ... love n happiness always," the caption read. (ANI)

