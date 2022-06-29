Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria look hot and steamy in 'Ek Villain 2' poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): The first poster of the much-awaited film of this season 'Ek Villain 2' is out now!

The makers of the film have finally unveiled the first official poster. Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen playing the lead in the movie, took to his Instagram to share the poster. Looking sharp and raw, Arjun flexes his well-built body in the poster. By the looks of it, it's also clear that Tara Sutaria has been paired opposite him in the movie.

Arjun shared two black & white posters from the film. In the first one, he gives an angry stare into the camera as Tara holds him. An arm covered in tattoos, Arjun sports an edgy, intense avatar. Tara, on the other hand, gives a raw, charismatic side pose.



In the other poster, their chemistry is quite steamy as they are seen seated on a motorcycle, facing each other. As Tara flexes her toned body in the photo, Arjun holds her romantically.





Posting the photo, Arjun also made the announcement that the trailer of the film will be launched on Thursday. He wrote, "Hero-heroine ka zamana gaya, now it's time to hail the Villain!

#EkVillainReturns, trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas this Villaintines Day-29th July 2022."



Apart from Arjun and Tara, 'Ek Villain 2' also stars Disha Patani and John Abraham. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, The film is directed by Mohit Suri. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. (ANI)

