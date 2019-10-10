Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor teases fans about 'Mubarakan' sequel

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:07 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): If you are one of those, who thought that the first 'Mubarakan' movie didn't have enough comedy, we might have some happy news for you.
Arjun Kapoor, who has lined up movies such as 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Panipat', has teased fans about the sequel of 'Mubarakan'.
The actor taking to Instagram posted a still along with Anil Kapoor, who also hinted at the sequel of 'Mubarakan' back in July.
Clad in a black tee and blue denim, Arjun is looking dapper in the snap, on which he wrote, "Who's on for Mubarakan 2???" He also tagged the star cast of 'Mubarakan' in the post.

Other than Arjun and Anil, the film starred Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles. Sanjay Kapoor, Pavan Malhotra, and Rahul Dev were also seen in pivotal roles.
Going by the hint Anil Kapoor gave in July, the possible sequel of the film will either be released on December 25th (Christmas Day) this year or next year.
The film 'Mubarakan' revolves around an eccentric man -- Kartar Singh (played by Anil) who helps his estranged twin nephews (double role played by Arjun) to marry the women they love.
Both orphaned and raised apart, the twins come together to serve a greater purpose.
The film, which had an ensemble, did not do wonders on the box office and managed to rake in Rs 93.59 crore on the box office. (ANI)

