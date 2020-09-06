Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have faith in humanity, will overcome this virus'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor issued a statement and said that he is asymptomatic and "will be under home quarantine."

"It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus," wrote the 'Panipat' actor as he issued a statement on Instagram.



Kapoor further shared that he is in home isolation and added, "I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine."

Thanking his family, friends and fans in advance for their support, the 'Gunday' actor's statement further read, "I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus." (ANI)

