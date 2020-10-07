Arjun Kapoor thanks everyone after he recovers from COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): About a month after actor Arjun Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus, he on Wednesday issued a statement announcing that he tested negative over the weekend.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor posted a statement on Instagram in which he confirmed his recovery. "Hi! I'm happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend."





"I'm feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you, everyone, for your good wishes and positivity," added Arjun.

Urging people to take the virus seriously and wear face masks, the 'Namaste England' said, "This virus is serious so I request every one to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please WEAR a MASK at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys."

On September 6, Arjun had shared on Instagram that he had tested positive for the virus. He was asymptomatic and had isolated himself at home. (ANI)

