Arjun Kapoor thanks trollers for motivating him to do better

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): The trailer of 'Ek Villain Returns' has left the audience in the awe of Arjun Kapoor's physical transformation.

Responding to the audience's praises, Arjun said, "I'm thrilled with the love that I have got for Ek Villain 2 trailer. Honestly, it has been a long road for me to ensure that I achieve a transformation that I'm proud of. It has been a real struggle because of my health issues but I thank everyone for their encouragement. I'm proud of myself for staying put, for putting in the long hours at the gym, for eating right every day and for having the mental strength to put my health as a priority."



He also thanked trollers for motivating him to work harder.

"It has not been easy but the journey seems sweeter today after seeing all the lovely reactions. I understand that everyone criticised me at one time. They didn't know what I was going through. I didn't reveal too. But their feedback motivated me to bounce back. So, to everyone who trolled me, who criticised me, who hated me, I say thank you. The energy you gave me, I used it to transform myself. I will always be a work in progress and I'm proud that I will keep at it and keep coming back for more," Arjun shared.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, 'Ek Villain Returns' also stars Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani. Apart from 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun will also be seen in 'The Lady Killer' and 'Kuttey'. (ANI)

