Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor to star opposite Rakul Preet Singh!

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:56 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): Get ready to witness a fresh onscreen couple -- Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh!
The two are all set to share screen space in a yet-untitled feature which will be directed by Kaashvie Nair and produced by John Abraham along with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.
It is most likely to go on floors this month, film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on Instagram along with a snap of the fresh pair looking totally into each other.

The news comes a day after Arjun unveiled the trailer of his upcoming war drama 'Panipat'. The historical saga is set in 1761 and based on the third battle of Panipat.
The drama dictates the events that lead to the third battle of Panipat.
Also starring in the film are Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt along with Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman.
Produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, it is slated to hit the screens on December 6.
Rakul, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of 'Marjaavaan' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria.
Directed by Milap Milan Zaveria, the film will open in theatres on November 8. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:33 IST

Kate McKinnon gets her second lead in upcoming series

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): After bagging the lead role of Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout', Kate McKinnon has got her second starring role in an upcoming series based on a podcast.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:03 IST

Here's how Chris Evans spoiled 'Avengers: Endgame' for Anthony Mackie

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Believe it or not, Chris Evans' 'Avengers: Endgame' spoilers were really hard to avoid, even for the flick's cast.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:41 IST

Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Maggie Q come together for 'The Asset'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, and Maggie Q have been roped in to star in upcoming action-thriller 'The Asset'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:57 IST

Channing Tatum to co-direct his upcoming feature 'Dog'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): 'Step Up' actor Channing Tatum has taken on a new project to co-direct, produce, write and star in an upcoming feature 'Dog'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:57 IST

My first love, he was the best: Kristen Stewart on relationship...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): There's no doubt that Bella and Edward did share amazing chemistry in the vampire feature franchise 'Twilight', and as Kristen Stewart revisited her time with co-actor and ex Robert Pattinson, she revealed that their off-screen love wasn't fake and just as real as o

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:48 IST

Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell may join Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Actor Andy Serkis may join Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman' to play Bruce Wayne's trustworthy butler - Alfred.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:31 IST

'Brother who always has my back': Priyanka wishes Kevin Jonas on birthday

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): As the eldest Jonas - Kevin - turned 32 on Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick and Joe wished the "older bro" in the most playful way!

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 08:43 IST

Jennifer Aniston shares her 'Jen in Black' avatar!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): It's not even a month to her Instagram debut, but 'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston sure knows how to cheer up her online fans!

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 05:55 IST

Kim, Kanye buy new property in California

California [US], Nov 06 (ANI): Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have purchased another home in California's Hidden Hills, next to their USD 60 million mansions.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:11 IST

Anushka Sharma extends birthday wishes to her "true love"

New Delhi (India), Nov 5 (ANI): Anushka Sharma, who is spending romantic time with her husband Virat Kohli on rocky mountains, penned a note for her "true love" while extending out her wishes to the ace cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:49 IST

Alec Baldwin sues man who accused actor of punching him during...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): American actor Alec Baldwin is taking legal action against a man who accused the star of punching him during a dispute over a Manhattan parking spot last year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:39 IST

I have endured prolific controlling by Jim: Meghan King Edmonds

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Television star Meghan King Edmonds who has been making headlines in the past few days because of her split with husband Jim, explained her side of the story in an exclusive interview.

Read More
iocl