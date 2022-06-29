Arjun Kapoor turns 'villain' in Paris, check how

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor seems to be very excited about the release of his upcoming film 'Ek Villain 2'. After the first look posters of its cast were unveiled, the actors have been busy creating buzz for the film on their social media.

Arjun, who was busy celebrating his birthday in Paris with beau Malaika, has also joined the bandwagon. The actor posted a slew of pictures from Paris where he is seen holding the famous Ek Villain's smiley mask.



Arjun is going to be back to the bay now and has promised 'epic villainy' in the film. Standing on the streets of Paris, Arjun posed for pictures in a black blazer layered over a round-neck t-shirt and black pants as he held the 'Ek Villain' masks in hand. He wrote, "#EkVillain was in Paris and is now headed to Mumbai for the Big launch. Brace yourselves for some epic villainy coming your way! #EkVillainReturns".







Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Ek Villain Returns' has been in the making for quite some time now. The film is slated for July 29 release and stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham alongside Kapoor. Earlier this week, the makers of the film unveiled the first-look posters of the actors. In the posters, every actor can be seen in a dark and intense look, showing up their villainous avatars and holding up the same yellow smiley mask.



The cast wrapped up shooting last year and the film was earlier supposed to release on July 8, however makers earlier this month postponed the date to July 29. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, The film is directed by Mohit Suri. Mohit Suri has earlier helmed films like 'Half Girlfriend', 'Aashiqui 2', 'Murder 2' and 'Zeher' among many others. 'Ek Villain Returns' marks John Abraham's first collaboration with the director. Arjun Kapoor has previously worked with him in 'Half Girlfriend'. Disha Patani also collaborated with him in his last film 'Malang'. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. (ANI)

