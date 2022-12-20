Arjun Kapoor unveils intriguing trailer of dark humour 'Kuttey'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): "Sabke sab kuttey hai saale!" And that sets the tone for a rollercoaster ride of 'Kuttey' with this thrilling, raw and earthy trailer, tinged with dark humour. The seven grey-shaded characters appear to reflect what they will portray in the movie - and yet perhaps, not. The much-awaited trailer of 'Kuttey' was unveiled on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor treated fans with a trailer along with a quirky caption, "Hato Kamino! Kuttey aa gaye!!

#Kuttey trailer out now! In cinemas 13th January"

The 2 minutes 42-second-long trailer opens with Arjun Kapoor standing in the middle of a jungle, surrounded by Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj holding weapons. He instructs them to lay down their various weapons after a countdown. The gang decides to surrender their weapons after reaching an understanding, only to point them all at Arjun Kapoor and declare, "Sharafat ka zamana hi nahi raha."



Arjun Kapoor, Tabu who are playing cops, Konkona Sen, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madam, and her lover are actually playing the game of dog and the bone. A van full of cash is the target of the attention of all the gangs and the police.

All of them exhibit their worst traits as a result of their intentions to win, which brings us back to the opening montage of everyone swarming around Arjun Kapoor.

The trailer also teases the viewers with a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kaminey's catchy title song, 'Dhan Te Nan', which was a chartbuster when it released. Interestingly, Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed it (and directed Kaminey), has also composed the music for Kuttey and recreated the Kaminey title track in Aasmaan's movie, to intrigue the audience!

The trailer was launched today at a star-studded event, attended by director Aasmaan Bhardwaj, his father Vishal Bhardwaj and the star cast Arjun, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj along with Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.

'Kuttey' is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film's music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

'Kuttey' will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023. (ANI)