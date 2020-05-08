Arjun Kapoor wants to play a detective on screen

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): 'Hope I get to play a detective on-screen one day,' said actor Arjun Kapoor.

The 34-year-old, who runs his own digital property 'Arjun Recommends' through which he suggests good content for people to binge on, is currently gorging on yesteryears acclaimed TV show 'Byomkesh Bakshi' amid quarantine.

For the 'Ishaqzaade' star, the show is like a whiff of nostalgia from his childhood.

Talking about the TV series he said, "Whenever I could catch Byomkesh Bakshi as a kid, I remember I enjoyed it thoroughly. For me, Byomkesh was what a hero should be. Slick, super-intelligent, and charismatic, he is one of the best sleuths that I have seen on screen! I have been watching Byomkesh on TV again and it is pure nostalgia for me!"

The 'Half Girlfriend' star listed his reasons why he loves this indigenous super-detective.

He said, "The best thing about Byomkesh was that he solved intelligent crimes and that really hooked me on. The writing, the cleverness of the cases really got me interested. The show still hooks you thoroughly and that's what great writing, great acting can do. Great content has the ability to become timeless and universal."

He also talked about his secret wish to play a detective on screen.

Arjun said, "Since then, I had always wanted to play a detective who saves the day and saves lives. I got to live my childhood dream by playing an undercover agent and saving the country in India's Most Wanted! I still hope I get to play a detective on-screen one day.!" (ANI)

