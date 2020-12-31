Arjun Kapoor wishes Happy New Year to fans in new post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Thursday extended New Year wishes to fans along with his dashing picture while reminiscing about the going year.

The 'Aurangzeb' star took to Instagram and shared a dashing picture of him in a brown hooded jacket. In the caption he wrote, "It's been a unique 12 months, Standing still yet moving ahead."





Further, wishing his fans a Happy New Year, Arjun wrote, "Happy new year to all of you. See you guys in 2021 with a bigger purpose, some solid learnings & a definite hope for things to slowly & steadily get better..."

The post from the '2 States' actor received more than thirty thousand likes within two hours.

Kapoor is shooting for his next comedy-thriller 'Bhoot Police' with Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, 'Bhoot Police' is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. (ANI)

