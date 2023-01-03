Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' second song 'Phir Se Dhan Te Nan' to be out soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Kuttey' are all set to unveil the second song of the film 'Phir Se Dhan Te Nan' soon.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a short audio teaser of the song which he captioned, "Ye new year hoga #PhirDhanTeNan taiyaar hojao! Song coming out soon, stay tuned! #Kuttey in cinemas 13th January."

The official release date of the song is still awaited.

Soon after the makers shared the audio teaser fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Recently the makers unveiled the first song of the film 'Awaara Dogs' which received massive responses from the fans.

Titled 'Awaara Dog's, the track is sung in Vishal Dadlani's gritty vocals with the chorus by Vishal Bhardwaj and Debarpito Saha.

'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman Bhardwaj. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles.

Apart from the songs, the trailer of 'Kuttey' also received positive reviews from the audience.

On receiving overwhelming responses over the trailer, Arjun said, "It is really encouraging to see that people, media and the industry has loved the trailer of Kuttey and is excited to see me in this film. I have realised that people want to see me push myself to deliver a credible performance. It happened with me in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and I can see the same love coming back to me again with Kuttey trailer."

'Kuttey' will hit the theatres on January 13, 2023. (ANI)