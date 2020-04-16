Arjun Kapoor's virtual date will feed 300 families of daily wage earners for a month

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Actor Arjun went on a virtual date with 5 lucky winners over the weekend to raise funds for daily wage earners of India who are currently earning no income at all due to the lockdown.

The 'Panipat' star took to Instagram to share a video of the virtual date and wrote, "On a virtual date with the kind ones. It was great chatting with you all."

The 34-year-old actor did this exercise through his sister Anshula Kapoor's breakthrough online fundraising platform 'Fankind' and raised enough funds to feed the families of 300 daily wage earners for a month.

The 'Gunday' actor confirmed the same and said, "Coronavirus has thrown us all into unchartered territory. I'm grateful to all my fans that my 30-minute virtual date with five lucky winners for Anshula's Fankind has raised enough funds to feed many families."

The actor also talked about the support to the daily wage earners and said, "Along with the funds raised during the chat, I have also extended some additional support to 'GiveIndia' and this collective fund will support the families of these daily wage earners for a month."

Kapoor has also extended his support to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood's Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). (ANI)

