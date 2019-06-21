'Arjun Patiala' trailer out now, seems like a laugh riot

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): The trailer of upcoming comic drama 'Arjun Patiala' is out now and is sure to leave viewers in splits.

The two minute and 20 seconds trailer released on Thursday shows Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of cute and quirky cop Arjun Patiala, who does not believe in piling up cases.

Kriti Sanon who played a reporter in 'Luka Chuppi', is seen as an overdramatic journalist who romances Diljit in the film.

The actor also shared the trailer of 'Arjun Patiala' on her Twitter handle.

The trailer also shows actors Seema Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ronit Roy in a never seen before avatar.

Sunny Leone is seen too grooving to a special number in the film.

The trailer marks the entry of Varun Sharma, known better by his fictional name "Choocha."

Varun explains that his mother had always wanted an Onida television set at home, but since they could not afford it, she named him 'Onnida Singh'.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover seems to be the narrator in the trailer, which also gives a peek into a peppy track of the lead pair shaking a leg.

The trailer promises to give fans a heavy dose of over the top emotion, wholesale villains, less budget with a complete entertainment package.

Earlier on Tuesday, posters of the film directed by Rohit Jugraj were released. Rohit called Varun a "quirky, madcap riot" in a post on Instagram.

'Arjun Patiala' is Diljit's second stint in Bollywood as a cop after 'Udta Punjab.'

Co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijanof Maddock Films, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 26.

Diljit will be next seen in 'Good News' along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Kriti will be seen next in 'Housefull 4' which has an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others. (ANI)