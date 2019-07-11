A still from the song
A still from the song

'Arjun Patiala's 'compulsory love song' 'Sachiya Mohabbatan' is finally out

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:11 IST

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): After dropping two dance numbers back-to-back, makers of 'Arjun Patiala' have come up with a 'compulsory love song' titled 'Sachiya Mohabbatan'.
With Diljit singing for Kriti Sanon, the two-minute seven-second track shows a cute evolving love story between a police inspector and a journalist.
The melodious track also has Punjabi lyrics adding the perfect twist to the number.
In the video, Diljit and Kriti are enjoying bike rides through lush green farms and sharing romantic moments in a village set-up.
Seen in a desi avatar, Kriti looks like the perfect 'punjabi kudi' with the singer-actor Diljit by her side.
Sachet Tandon has given voice to the lyrics by Priya Saraiya and the music is by Sachin-Jigar.
The 'Udta Punjab' actor shared the song on Twitter and wrote, "Mohabbat aisi ke dil mein bas jaaye! (Such love that sticks to the heart)."

'Arjun Patiala' is Diljit's second stint in Bollywood as a cop after 'Udta Punjab.' The film also stars Varun Sharma.
Co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the romantic cop spoof comedy movie is set to hit the theatres on July 26. (ANI)

