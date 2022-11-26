Arjun Rampal birthday: 5 times the 'Ra. One star' proved he's a family man

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk Arjun Rampal, who clocked in his 50th birthday on Saturday and prefers to maintain a low profile, when it comes to the media, has starred in over 40 films during the course of his long career.

Though he kick-started his acting career with Rajiv Rai's Pyaar 'Ishq Aur Mohabbat' in 2001, it was the year 2002 that marked a turning point in his career when Arjun starred in his first commercially successful film 'Aankhen'. Following that, he has been a part of several blockbusters including 'Om Shanti Om', 'Don', 'Raajneeti' and 'Ra.One' among others.

Meanwhile, in his personal life, he separated from his former wife Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two daughters, in 2018. Since then he has been dating model Gabriella Demetriades and in 2019 the couple welcomed their first child, a boy. As the actor turns another year old today, let's have a look at some of his social media pictures which prove that Arjun is the ultimate family man.



Arjun can be seen slaying it in style with his youngest one, Arik. The father-son duo is often seen in 'awwdorable' snaps on Arjun's Instagram handle.



Yet another memorable father-son moment was shared by Arjun on his Insta when he took Arik out for a shoot with him. In it, Arjun and Arik are seen twinning in navy blue T-shirts.





Arjun loves to spend time with his family and often shares these hearty moments with fans. Here he is seen posing with his daughter Mahikaa and lady love Gabriella.



The actor posed for this cute throwback picture with his little girls Mahikaa and Myra is absolutely heart-touching.



This shot of the father-son duo will melt your heart right away as in it they are seen having a wholesome moment together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is all set to star opposite Sonakshi Sinha in the upcoming thriller 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'. He will be also seen in Abbas Mastaan's upcoming film 'Penthouse' alongside Bobby Deol. (ANI)

