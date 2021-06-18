Arjun Rampal explains why he dyed his hair platinum blonde

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal is all set to resume shooting for 'Dhaakad', and he has bleached his hair platinum blonde for his role in the movie.

On Friday, Arjun posted a string of images flaunting his new hair look.



"A challenging part in a film, needs me to push the envelope. #Dhaakad. #Letsbeginagain," he captioned the Instagram post.

He also thanked celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim for bleaching his hair.



"Thank you my brother Aalim for helping me create that and Razneesh Razy Ghai (director) to release that dream," he added.

Arjun's new look has left everyone spellbound.

"Love it," renowned fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented.

"You look so cool," a fan wrote.

Speaking of 'Dhaakad', the upcoming spy features actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. According to the reports, Arjun plays the antagonist in Razneesh Razy Ghai's directorial movie.

A few days ago, Kangana shared a poster of the film, saying she can't wait to start working on the movie again. (ANI)

